Community history workshop series

The Fort Worth Public Library and The Center for Texas Studies at TCU have announced the dates an topics for the September, October and November workshops.

Sept. 12, 2020 – Food as Cultural Identity: European, African, and Indigenous Foods and Crops in America

Peter Martínez, Ph.D., Associate Professor of History, Tarrant County College

In honor of Hispanic American Heritage Month, Martínez’s will discuss how crops and foods in the Pre-Columbian Americas impacted European and Asian countries through the Columbian Exchange beginning in the 16th century. You will hear how Europeans and Mexican elites viewed indigenous American foods and learn how the relationship between food and cultural identity evolved as European, African, and Indigenous foods and crops to combine to give us foods that are common to us today.

Oct. 10, 2020 – Amon Carter: A Lone Star Life

Brian A. Cervantez, Ph.D., Professor of History & Assistant Divisional Dean, Tarrant County College

Have you ever wanted to know more about the man behind the museum? Join us for a presentation on Amon G. Carter by Brian Cervantez, who recently published the very first scholarly biography of the Fort Worth giant.

After growing up in a one-room log cabin, Carter rose to become a philanthropist and enthusiastic promoter of Fort Worth. He founded the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, established Fort Worth’s first radio station, lobbied for the American Airlines to headquarter in Fort Worth, and secured government funding for an aircraft factory that would later become Lockheed Martin.

Carter also funded or helped support various schools, churches, museums, and parks. Drawing from the Amon G. Carter papers at Texas Christian University, Cervantez will detail not only Carter’s life but his continuing influence in Fort Worth and the Southwest.

Nov. 7, 2020 – The Deadly Weapon Laws of Texas

Brennan Gardner Rivas, Ph.D., Lecturer, TCU

How do you picture Texans protecting themselves in public when much of the state was still a frontier? Contrary to popular stereotypes, Texas had some of the strictest weapon regulations in the country during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. During this period, Texas enacted a series of regulations commonly referred to as deadly weapon laws.

These laws prohibited the carrying in public of concealable weapons such as pistols, bowie knives and brass knuckles. Drawing from a wealth of county criminal records, Rivas will discuss why the laws were put in place, how the laws were enforced, and what happened to people who violated these laws.

More information and registration links: http://fortworthtexas.gov/library/programs/community-history

– FWBP Staff