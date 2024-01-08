Museum’s new exhibition explores the role of Black cowboys in Texas

Just in time to coincide with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is unveiling “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” a new exhibition exploring the lives and work of Black men, women and children who labored on the ranches of Texas and participated in cattle drives before the Civil War and through the turn of the 20th century.

Opening Jan. 20 and continuing through April 13 in the museum’s Innovations East gallery, the exhibition offers insight into legendary cowboys, a clearer picture of the Black West and a more diverse portrait of the American West with artifacts, photographs and documents depicting the work and skills of Black cowboys, the museum said in a news release.

“The individual stories of Black cowboys, illustrating courage in the face of discrimination, skill, despite great odds, and success through generations as ranchers and leaders in their field are powerful,” said Marise McDermott, president emeritus of the Witte Museum in San Antonio, which organized the exhibition. “The Witte Museum was privileged to work closely with an outstanding steering committee and advisors, including community leaders, scholars and Black cowboys and ranchers, to create this unparalleled exhibition, which reveals what life was like for Black cowboys during this time.”

Museum visitors will discover how Black cowboys tamed and trained horses, tended livestock and rode on the trail with thousands of cattle across America, the release said. Over time, the role of Black cowboys evolved as they used the skills they learned on the ranch and trail to own their own ranches, serve as lawmen, ride in rodeos, become singers and perform in movies. Today, the lives and legacies of Black cowboys have inspired new generations to explore the past through music, film, fashion and design.

Central to the exhibition is a film about Hector Bazy, portrayed by distinguished actor and playwright Eugene Lee. Born enslaved on a plantation in Grimes County, Texas in 1851, Bazy wrote an autobiography in 1910 describing the exhilarating and dangerous work of cowboy life. In the film, Lee speaks Bazy’s own words to describe his experiences. “Black cowboys were integral to the growth of Texas’ cattle industry immediately after the Civil War,” said Ron Davis, Witte Curator of American History, who co-curated the exhibition alongside Texas History Curator Bruce Shackelford. “In fact, one in four cowboys that went up the trails was a Black cowboy.”

“Black Cowboys: An American Story” is supported by the Fund to Advance Racial Equity at North Texas Community Foundation and Principal. The exhibit is included with general admission or museum membership. Tickets can be reserved on the museum website.