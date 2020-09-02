D Magazine founder Wick Allison dies

76.9 F
By FWBP Staff
D Magazine founder and longtime publisher Wick Allison died Sept. 1 after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a story in D Magazine.

Allison was born in 1948 and came up with the business plan for D Magazine while in school at SMC’s Cox School of Business. He left school and founded the magazine, along with Jim Atkinson, in 1974.

Allison died in New York at a fishing camp he went to every summer, according to the magazine. He was with his wife Christine and his four daughters.

For more information, here’s a link to D Magazine’s story.

