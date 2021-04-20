DFW media personality, journalist Jocelyn White dies at 68

Longtime area journalist Jocelyn White died on April 18 at the age of 68.

Jocelyn Kay White of Dallas was born on March 9, 1953, to Burl Joe White, Jr. and Joyce (Briggs) White in Crossett, Arkansas. Jocelyn married Claude E. “Kim” Seal, II on May 7, 2012, in Dallas.

Jocelyn graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English.

Jocelyn was an award-winning TV, radio, and print journalist and very active on the local charity scene with a passion for animals, including her horse Fabio, three rescued Pugs, and a Chihuahua.

She volunteered on the boards of several charities, most recently Equest, for which she served as chairman of the board of directors. She was also chairman of the board of directors for the SPCA of Texas from 2013-2015. She chaired the SPCA of Texas Fur Ball, Equest’s Gala, the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum’s A Writer’s Garden and Mad Hatter’s Tea.

Jocelyn became DFW’s first weekday female weathercaster while working at KDFW Channel 4 and was one of five women in the country at that time to earn the American Meteorological Society’s Seal of Approval. Jocelyn created several TV shows, including Jocelyn’s Weekend, Texas Country Nights, HotOn!Homes, Designing Texas, and Designing America for Mark Cuban’s HDNet. In addition to television, Jocelyn had a successful radio career that included working for Ron Chapman at KVIL radio and with Kidd Kraddick for the first two years of his Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KISS FM. From 1988-1991, she was the host of a weekly morning show called Sunday Morning with Jocelyn White on KVIL-FM. She also hosted a daily health talk show on KGBS radio; co-hosted Booray and Jocelyn in the Morning for ABC Radio Network; and was Arts & Entertainment Editor at DFW’s CBS affiliate.

Jocelyn is survived by her husband, Kim Seal of Dallas; mother, Joyce White of Homer, Louisiana; brother, Joey White and wife, Erin of Homer, Louisiana; nephew, Weston Hayes White of Homer, Louisiana; Kim’s son, Brad Seal of Dallas; and her goddaughters, Jacque Kennedy Jacobs and Jocelyn Blair Kennedy; and long time special friend, Terri A. Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burl White.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to:

Equest; PO Box 171779, Dallas, TX 75217

SPCA of Texas; spca@spca.org

Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden; 25 Highland Park Village, Suite 100 #219, Dallas, Texas 75205