Dickies partners with artist on ‘Vote’ mural

Fort Worth-based workwear brand Dickies, a longtime member of the Near Southside, is supporting the local ARTober initiative by partnering with local artist Mariell Guzman to create a vinyl “Vote” mural to empower the local community to make their voices heard.



The mural is located at the Dickies retail store on 521 W. Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth.





“As an immigrant who is still working toward citizenship, I am unable to exercise the right to vote,” said Guzman. “Instead, I use my artistic voice to inspire others to realize that the power of their vote can make a difference.”





local artist Mariell Guzman working on Vote mural courtesy