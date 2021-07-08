🔒 Dickies teams up with Fred Segal for pop-up shop

Fort Worth’s global workwear brand, Dickies, and iconic LA-based experiential retailer, Fred Segal, have teamed up to launch Fred Segal x Dickies Loves LA, a uniquely curated, 1,500 square foot pop-up shop that unites Dickies’ rich heritage in workwear with its adoption into the lifestyle market. The pop-up marks Dickies’ first foray into branded physical store space in California and will be […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in