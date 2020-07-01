Dr. Pepper Margarita? Yep, you’re in Texas

Where else but Texas would you find MargaritaPalooza! Better yet, a Dr Pepper-flavored Margarita? Oh yeah, this is Texas.

Yep, San Antonio-based Taco Cabana has announced the launch of MargaritaPalooza! Beginning Friday, July 3, the restaurant chain will feature 12 margarita flavors that will be available for purchase all day and every day at participating Texas locations in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Available for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.

The 12 flavors include*:

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

Blue Curacao

Passion Fruit

MojitoRita

Frosé

Prickly Pear

Dr Pepper

Mangonada

Watermelon

Star-Spangled Banner (a patriotic-themed blend of Lime, Strawberry, and Blue Curacao)

*Guests will have the option to add chamoy to their margaritas at no additional cost.

Taco Cabana continues to sell those old favorites Lime, Strawberry and Mango margaritas on-the-rocks by the gallon to-go for $34.99 and Blue Curacao for $36.99. This weekend only, guests can purchase any two gallons of Lime, Strawberry, Mango or Blue Curacao flavors for $60.

“Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. “We’re excited about these new flavors and all for just $2 each. Order online for convenient pick-up or in-person at our front counter to-go or via the drive-thru. We welcome everyone to join us for MargaritaPalooza at TC…come be a part of the fiesta!”



Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Taco Cabana has about 10 locations in the Fort Worth area and others in North Texas.

