Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-22 season

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has announced the 2021-2022 Symphonic Season .

During the 2021–2022 season, the FWSO will perform favorites from the symphonic repertoire, two world premieres, and works by contemporary composers.

Featured soloists include: Ray Chen, violin; Victor Agudelo, composer; Joyce Yang, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Randall Goosby, violin; Orion Weiss, piano; Kevin Burdette, baritone; Stanislav Chernyshev, clarinet; Angela Cheng, piano; Artyom Dervoed, guitar; and Kyle Sherman, trumpet.

Guest conductors include: Kevin John Edusei, Anna Skryleva, Carlo Montanaro, Lidiya Yankovskaya, Henrik Nánási, and David Briskin.

2021–2022 Symphonic Series

September 17–19, 2021: Kevin John Edusei, conductor; Ray Chen, violin (BRIAN RAPHAEL NABORS: Pulse for Orchestra; SIBELIUS: Violin Concerto; DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8)

October 8–10, 2021: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; (Victor Agudelo, visiting composer; VICTOR AGUDELO: Algo va a suceder … (WORLD PREMIERE); RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Capriccio Espagnol; BRAHMS: Symphony No. 3)

October 29–31, 2021: Anna Skryleva, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano; (MUSSORGSKY/Orch. Rimsky-Korsakov: A Night on Bald Mountain; LISZT: Totentanz; STRAVINSKY: Pétrouchka)

December 3–5, 2021: Carlo Montanaro, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin;

(DEBUSSY: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; MENDELSSOHN: Violin Concerto in E minor; BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1)

January 14–15, 2022: Robert Spano, conductor; Randall Goosby, violin; (WALKER:

Lyric for Strings; MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 5; RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade)

March 11–13, 2022: Lidiya Yankovskaya, conductor; Orion Weiss, piano (GERSHWIN:

An American in Paris; GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue; DAWSON: Negro Folk Symphony)

Mar 25–27, 2022: Henrik Nánási, conductor; Kevin Burdette, baritone; Stanislav

Chernyshev, clarinet (R. STRAUSS: Don Juan; VERONIKA ÁGNES FÁNCSIK: “From hence your memory death cannot take (WORLD PREMIERE); TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5)