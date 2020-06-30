Ellen’s Restauant set for Near Southside

Andy Anderson, principal at Restaurant Properties Group, represented Ellen’s Restaurant in the 10-year lease of a 5,612-square-foot restaurant space at 601 S. Main Street, Fort Worth. Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Greenstar Development Holdings II, LLC.

Ellen’s Restaurant (www.gritsrule.com) was founded in 2012 at 1790 North Record Street in Dallas, and also has locations is Allen and Frisco. The restaurant offers homemade comfort food inspired by the rich traditions of Southern cuisine. Brunch is available all day. The new restaurant in Fort Worth is slated to open Mid-2021.

The tagline on the restaurant is “It’s brunch o’clock somewhere.” No surprise then that the restaurant offers brunch all day long. Entrees include chicken-fried steak and Cajun pasta.