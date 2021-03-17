58.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Search
Home Culture

Bishops Arts pie shop baking up Fort Worth opening in April

Robert Francis
Emporium Pie photos courtesy

Emporium Pies is slated to open its doors in Fort Worth’s Near Southside at 411 S Main St. on April 16.

The Bishop Arts bakery expanded into Downtown McKinney in 2014 and Deep Ellum two years later. On National Pi Day (March 14) the bakery parked its Food Truck near the future location and sold out its supply.

The Fort Worth location will open for pickup service from a walk up pie window starting Friday, April 16th, and full dining room service will follow by the end of the year.

According to an email from Emporium: “Emporium Pies offers inspired and classic-with-a-twist pie flavors, lovingly crafted by hand with fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons, and they never have any preservatives or phony stuff inside. They also offer year-round favorites like a Signature deep-dish apple, coined Lord of the Pies, bourbon pecan (The Drunken Nut), and Smooth Operator – French silk chocolate floating in a salted pretzel crust.”

Get our email updates

Previous articleAmazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative
Next articleTarrant Regional Water District top official announces plans to retire
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,350FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101