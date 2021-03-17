Bishops Arts pie shop baking up Fort Worth opening in April

Emporium Pies is slated to open its doors in Fort Worth’s Near Southside at 411 S Main St. on April 16.

The Bishop Arts bakery expanded into Downtown McKinney in 2014 and Deep Ellum two years later. On National Pi Day (March 14) the bakery parked its Food Truck near the future location and sold out its supply.

The Fort Worth location will open for pickup service from a walk up pie window starting Friday, April 16th, and full dining room service will follow by the end of the year.

According to an email from Emporium: “Emporium Pies offers inspired and classic-with-a-twist pie flavors, lovingly crafted by hand with fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons, and they never have any preservatives or phony stuff inside. They also offer year-round favorites like a Signature deep-dish apple, coined Lord of the Pies, bourbon pecan (The Drunken Nut), and Smooth Operator – French silk chocolate floating in a salted pretzel crust.”