Enchiladas Ole opening second location in NRH

Enchiladas Ole is adding a second location. JLL announced June 19 it has negotiated a lease for Enchiladas Ole’s second location in North Richland Hills.

The Fort Worth-based Mexican eatery will be opening a new location at 9005 North Tarrant Parkway, a standalone pad of an active shopping center near the corner of North Tarrant Parkway and Davis Boulevard.

JLL’s Austin Speni negotiated the retail lease on behalf of the tenant.

“Enchiladas Ole is a truly authentic, local favorite,” said Speni. “We are thrilled to take part in the expansion of this terrific Mexican restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The full-service restaurant currently has one location in the Park Hill neighborhood of Fort Worth.