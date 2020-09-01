Entrepreneur to speak at Chamber annual meeting

The Fort Worth Chamber’s virtual annual meeting to feature local entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, in an event where the agenda and the content has been shifted to reflect what the community has endured this year.

The theme, Fortitude, highlights the resiliency of the Fort Worth community as residents and businesses have overcome numerous challenges this year. The virtual meeting will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29.

The keynote speaker, Jonathan Morris, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Fort Worth and will share his message of shifting gears, taking on new challenges and pressing forward, the chamber said in a news release.

Morris will also talk about his breakout role as the star of Self-Employed, set to launch on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ newest venture, in 2021.

Molson Coors beverage company is the recipient of the Spirit of Enterprise award, sponsored by BNSF Railway. This award is given annually to honor a local organization that has demonstrated a true commitment to business growth and community development.

The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award recipient will be announced at the event. This award honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area.

It recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead.

The award was created to honor Susan Halsey, a formidable Fort Worth attorney and businesswoman, who died in December 2014. She was the managing partner of JacksonWalker LLC.

The annual meeting will take place virtually on Hopin. Attendees will receive short video training clips to help familiarize themselves with the platform before the event, as well as access to the event.

The networking portion of this event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Each attendee with access to networking will be randomly paired up with other attendees in their same ticket level for one-on-one networking sessions. In 30 minutes, attendees will have the opportunity to spend three minutes with each connection for a total of 10 connections made within this time.

