79.8 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Culture Entrepreneur to speak at Chamber annual meeting
CultureLifeManagement

Entrepreneur to speak at Chamber annual meeting

By FWBP Staff
Jonathan Morris

Other News

Culture

Entrepreneur to speak at Chamber annual meeting

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Chamber's virtual annual meeting to feature local entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, in an event where the agenda and the content has been...
Read more
Education

Texas Wesleyan to stream David Ives comedy

FWBP Staff -
Theatre Wesleyan will begin the fall 2020 season (Six Plays At Six Feet: Social Connection. Physical Distancing) with...
Read more
News

Police: Dallas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife and two children in their Dallas home told police he...
Read more
Real Estate

D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton

FWBP Staff -
Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton has acquired 53 acres for a new housing development on the south side of Denton. Younger Partners’ David...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fort Worth Chamber’s virtual annual meeting to feature local entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, in an event where the agenda and the content has been shifted to reflect what the community has endured this year.
The theme, Fortitude, highlights the resiliency of the Fort Worth community as residents and businesses have overcome numerous challenges this year. The virtual meeting will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29.

The keynote speaker, Jonathan Morris, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Fort Worth and will share his message of shifting gears, taking on new challenges and pressing forward, the chamber said in a news release.
Morris will also talk about his breakout role as the star of Self-Employed, set to launch on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ newest venture, in 2021.
Molson Coors beverage company is the recipient of the Spirit of Enterprise award, sponsored by BNSF Railway. This award is given annually to honor a local organization that has demonstrated a true commitment to business growth and community development.
The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award recipient will be announced at the event. This award honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area.
It recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead.
The award was created to honor Susan Halsey, a formidable Fort Worth attorney and businesswoman, who died in December 2014. She was the managing partner of JacksonWalker LLC.
The annual meeting will take place virtually on Hopin. Attendees will receive short video training clips to help familiarize themselves with the platform before the event, as well as access to the event.
The networking portion of this event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Each attendee with access to networking will be randomly paired up with other attendees in their same ticket level for one-on-one networking sessions. In 30 minutes, attendees will have the opportunity to spend three minutes with each connection for a total of 10 connections made within this time.
Registration is required:
https://fortworthchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/12156

– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTexas Wesleyan to stream David Ives comedy
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Corny Dogs, chicken team up for State Fair flavor

FWBP Staff -
Texas comfort food legends Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Golden Chick are teaming up to bring the flavor of the State Fair even if the fair...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: A museum move, a kupdate, and a Top 100 request

Robert Francis -
I got one of the last visits to the Military Museum of Fort Worth before it began a big – pun intended...
Read more
Management

Tarrant Area Food Bank adds four board members

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) begins its 2021 fiscal year Oct. 1 with a new president and CEO,...
Read more
Management

Gannett sells Pine Bluff Commercial to Arkansas newspaper

AP News -
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Gannett Media Corp. sold the Pine Bluff Commercial publication to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its parent company,...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: The cat whisperer, COVID for kids and a new kind of ‘Frog Fever’

Robert Francis -
It was my birthday weekend and I set a record. A weird one, but so be it. I caught...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101