Father Stephen, TOR, Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Father Stephen, TOR, the longtime pastor of All Saints Catholic Church at 214 NW 20th St. in Fort Worth, have been announced by the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

The body Father Jasso will be received at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Manuel Holguin, pastor of All Saints, will receive the body and use the Rite for Funerals: People can be present with social distancing, the wearing of masks and other required diocesan protocols. A brief reading of Scripture and homily will follow.

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Father Jasso’s body will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in All Saints Catholic Church. Public viewing will be allowed with social distancing, wearing of face masks and observance of other diocesan safety protocols.

A Vigil for Father Jasso will be held at 7 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church. Bishop Michael Olson will preside at the Vigil.

Three eulogies will be given: One by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, one by former Fort Worth City Councilman Sal Espino, and one by Madison Perales, a 23-year-old alumna of All Saints Catholic School, of Nolan Catholic High School, and of St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

The Mariachi Mexicanisimo, a North Side Fort Worth mariachi group with whom Father Jasso had a close relationship, will perform briefly.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Father Jasso’s funeral Mass will be at Noon on Tuesday in All Saints Catholic Church with Bishop Olson the celebrant and Father Mauricio Alarcón Martinéz, TOR, the Provincial of the Mexican Third Order Regular of St. Francis, Viceprovomcoa de Santa Maria de Guadalupe, which is the religious order to which Father Jasso belonged, will be the homilist. Other friars of the province will be in attendance. Priests of the Diocese also will attend.

Burial of Father Jasso will be in Waco, his hometown. Bishop Olson be present.