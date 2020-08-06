89.7 F
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Fiesta Restaurant Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.


The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.
Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.55, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRGI

