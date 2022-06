Finals set for Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

The six pianists advancing to the final round of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition were announced Sunday by Marin Alsop, jury chair for the competition. The finals will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (June 14, 15, 17, 18) at Bass Performance Hall.

In the final round each pianist performs two piano concertos (selected from separate lists) with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday (June 18) onstage at Bass Performance Hall.

The finalists are:

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

FINAL ROUND SCHEDULE

- FWBP Digital Partners -

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Final Round Concert 1

7:30 p.m.

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18 – BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, op. 37

- Advertisement -

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27 – RACHMANINOV Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, op. 30

20-minute intermission

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23 – GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F Major

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

- Advertisement -

Final Round Concert 2

7:30 p.m.

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20 – RACHMANINOV Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, op. 18

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31 – BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, op. 15

20-minute intermission

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28 – PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, op. 26

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Final Round Concert 3

7:30 p.m.

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23 – RACHMANINOV Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, op. 30

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27 – GRIEG Piano Concerto in A Minor, op. 16

20-minute intermission

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18 – RACHMANINOV Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, op. 30

SATURDAY, JUNE 18, 2022

Final Round Concert 4

3:00 p.m.

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28 – BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, op. 37

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20 – CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, op. 11

20-minute intermission

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31 – TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, op. 23