First Presbyterian Church to install The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter as pastor/head of staff

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, 1000 Penn St. Texas, has announced the installation of The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter as Pastor/Head of Staff on Sunday, July 11, at 11 a.m.

First Presbyterian will gather in one service on this Sunday at 11 a.m. and be led by a commission from Grace Presbytery. Several guests from the presbytery, along with family and friends of Coulter, will be a part of this meaningful service. The preacher for the morning is the Rev. Dr. Laura Mendenhall, former president of Columbia Theological Seminary.

Coulter is a fifth generation pastor who says he was “born, baptized, raised, confirmed and ordained within the PC (USA).”

His education includes a bachelor of arts in sociology from Oklahoma State University, a masters (M.Div.) from Columbia Theological Seminary, and a doctorate (D.Min.) from McCormick Theological Seminary through the Association of Chicago Theological Schools program in homiletics.

He previously served as pastor/head of staff in Aiken, South Carolina, and as associate pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope, Alabama. He also serves as a Congregational Consultant for the Presbyterian Mission Agency.

Coulter and his wife Megan have two daughters, Annabel and Paige.