Food Hall at Crockett Row rebrands as Crockett Hall with revamped lineup, new management

By FWBP Staff
Crockett Hall courtesy photo

FWBP Staff

The former Food Hall at Crockett Row – now named “Crockett Hall” – has reopened with 11 new eateries, new operators and new management.

Located at 3000 Crockett Street, the new Crockett Hall has a total of 15 food and beverage options – offering everything from poke, burgers, barbeque, pizza, pasta, pot pies, tacos, salads, sandwiches, craft coffee, cocktails, and a neighborhood mini market.

Iconic restaurant designer and developer, Bruce Russo of Dallas-based B. Russo Designs, is the brains behind the new Crockett Hall. He and his team spent months renovating and reimagining the 16,000-square-foot space, and customers can now expect a brighter, cozier and more welcoming experience with the removal of walls and partitions, new lighting, custom millwork, marble finishes, a redesigned bar, multiple lounge areas and work stations with plush seating, reconfigured restaurant and dining spaces, expanded patio dining, new garage doors, free Wi-Fi, and fluid indoor-outdoor spaces, complete with the build-out of the covered paseo area.

Opening during the current pandemic, the new Crockett Hall was designed to promote social distancing and provide a contactless experience, with plenty of open interior spaces and multiple outdoor seating areas.

Crockett Hall’s restaurant lineup includes four original fan favorites, including:

  • Crockett Hall new sign courtesy photo
  • Crockett Row revamped courtesy photo
  • Crockett Hall revamp courtesy photo
  • Aina Poke Co. – Hawaiian poke bowls piled high with marinated sushi-grade fish, fresh vegetables, and vibrant toppings, made fresh each day by head chef Kevin Nguyen Ho
  • Not Just Q – Brisket, ribs, chicken, turkey, and pork smoked daily, along with sides made from-scratch 
  • Shawarma Bar – Mediterranean street food offering roasted meats and customizable shawarma bowls with fresh toppings
  • Val’s Cheesecakes – Creamy sweet cheesecakes piled high with decadent toppings, with options ranging from cookies ‘n cream, classic strawberry, and banana pudding

New eateries include:

  • Crockett Row Coffee – Neighborhood coffee shop offering Italian Illy espresso, craft specialty coffees, and handmade baked goods
  • Salurrito – A new twist on “salad wraps,” featuring build-your-own salads and burritos from 65+ fresh ingredients
  • Polly’s Pot Pies – Homemade sweet and savory pot pies using generations-old recipes, ranging from rotisserie chicken with mushroom, Texas peach, and Florentine quiche
  • Piccolo Italia – Neopolitan-style pizzas baked in a brick-fire oven, along with gourmet pastas made with imported Italian flour and freshly made dough
  • Cheeseapalooza – A cheesy, hot, and hearty menu featuring grilled cheese sandwiches, specialty mac and cheeses, and “dip it” quesos
  • Clayton’s Grill — Grilled-to-order premium burgers, wings, chicken fingers, and crispy chicken sandwiches
  • Joey’s Hot-or-Cold Sandwiches – New York-style sandwiches with heaping portions of freshly sliced meats and cheeses on homemade breads
  • Cantina Paseo – Energetic cantina featuring craft cocktails, imported and local beers on tap, and a wide selection of wines 
  • Crockett Hall Mini Mart – Offering local groceries, grab-and-go food, household supplies and toiletries, charcuterie board meats and cheeses, and beer and wine to-go
  • Fort Worth Popcorn Company (debuting late summer 2020) – Freshly popped gourmet popcorn, with flavors such as jalapeno, cheddar cheese, and caramel nut
  • Taco Paseo (debuting late summer 2020) – Tex-Mex and authentic Mexican tacos, including beef, pork, chicken, fish, shrimp, veggie and breakfast options

“The new Crockett Hall provides a true ‘restaurant’ experience, as opposed to the ‘food court’ model it originally opened as,” said Bruce Russo, founder of B. Russo Designs. “Not only do we offer 15 total artisan food and beverage options, we invested heavily in high-end finishes, gorgeous lighting, comfortable seating, and flexible, on-trend spaces for folks to sit, relax and stay awhile. Crockett Hall is a first-of-its-kind vibrant dining destination that we are thrilled to finally debut to Fort Worth.”

Parking is available with both both street parking (free for two hours) and covered garage parking (free with validation) available. Crockett Hall has partnered with ChowNow as its official delivery partner, and online ordering is also available on www.CrockettHall.com for those who wish to order ahead for pick-up or delivery. Guests can order off of one comprehensive menu and enjoy a “taste of Crockett Hall” delivered to their home.

Crockett Hall is open seven days a week, with temporary current hours being 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, due to state-mandated occupancy restrictions. Once restrictions are lifted, hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
www.CrockettHall.com

