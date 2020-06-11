2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival cancelled

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced June 11 the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, previously scheduled for Oct. 22-25, due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year’s festival is planned for April 8-11, 2021.

Though no 2020 festival will take place, the foundation will continue to support the local culinary community through the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund launched in March 2020, the organization said in a news release.



The $100,000 fund was established to assist food service professionals who faced extreme hardship as a result of the COVID-19 impact on restaurants, bars and other food-focused businesses. Over the past three months, nearly $90,000 has been distributed, with additional funds being granted each week.



“The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation is here to serve local food industry businesses and their employees who show up each day to forge ahead during these uncertain times,” said Russell Kirkpatrick, Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival co-founder. “They’ve played an essential role in the growth of the festival and the advancement of our local culinary scene and we want them to know we have their backs.”



Without the ability to host a large-scale event in 2020, FWFWF will instead show appreciation for local restaurants by dedicating Oct. 19-25, 2020, to celebrating area food and beverage businesses. Specific details will be announced in early August.

For updates, visit: www.FWFWF.com

– FWBP Staff