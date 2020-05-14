Billy Bob’s Texas and Lux214 Media Group raising money for restaurants





Restaurants need immediate financial relief! In Texas, the pandemic has caused 688,000 job losses, $80 billion in lost sales revenue, and 34% of Texas’ 50,000 restaurants to shut down.

To provide immediate relief, Billy Bob’s Texas has partnered with Lux214 Media Group to host a virtual cooking and music event on Saturday, May 16, at 6 p.m., Billy Bob’s said in a news release.

This is the second Dishing Out Relief fundraiser to provide some much-needed assistance to the restaurant industry in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of National BBQ Month, the event will feature BBQ cooking demos by several Texas top chefs as well as performances by country music artists.



Taste of Texas Virtual Cooking Event



The virtual cooking event is a Facebook stream of Texas Chefs, Mixologists, and Music Artists

Each chef/artist will showcase dishes, drinks, talents, and music, all celebrating National BBQ Month.

Viewers can text to donate: Text: DishingOutRelief to 833-970-0618

Viewers can also participate by hosting watch parties and inviting their social media friends to enjoy the event.

All proceeds from the Virtual Cooking Event will benefit the TX Restaurant Relief Fund



The Lineup Includes:

Gov. Greg Abbott- Opening Remarks

Emily Williams Knight- President & CEO of Texas Restaurant Association

Chef Dean Fearing- Music Performance & Cooking Demo- Rosewood Ranch Ribeye

Chef Richard Chamberlain- Cooking Dem- Pecan Wood Roasted Pork, Local Honey Ginger Glaze, Mint Marigold Butter

Chef Tim Love – Juggling Act & Cooking Demo- Spicy Garlic Marinated Shrimp with the Woodshed House=made BBQ Sauce and Fresh Basil

Chef Sarah Heard- Cooking Demo- Smoked Potato Salad

Chef Kent Rathbun- Cooking Demo on Lynx Grill -Grilled Fajita Chicken

Eddie “Lucky” Campbell- Mixology Demo- Smoked Spiced-Apple Old Fashioned

Music

Bri Bagwell – Country Music Performance 7-Time Texas Regional Radio Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, Texas Music Pickers Female Vocalist of the Year (2018), six #1 Singles on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Named by the Houston Press Top 10 Live Texas Country Acts, Music Video of the Year for “Beer Pressure” and “Cheat On Me,” Texas Music Pickers Female Vocalist of the Year, Finalist on the USA show Real Country in 2018 on Team Travis Tritt.

Virtual Cooking Event is Saturday, May 16 at 6 pm and will be streamed from Billy Bob’s Texas Facebook page

– FWBP Staff



