Bird Café closing later this month

Fort Worth’s Bird Café is folding up its wings as of Friday, May 22.

“It absolutely breaks our heart to announce that we will be closing.

Our last day is Friday, May 22nd. Please come out and see us one last time, we want to see our guests, family, friends, regulars, reps, former employees, everyone!” the café announced on its Facebook page.

The Sundance Square restaurant from Shannon Wynne, who also runs the Flying Saucer, opened in 2013, w ith the location split between the historic 1889 Land Title Building and more recent Commerce Building.

The Bird Café has been active during the recent shutdown, offering to-go dinners and drinks and has also delivered meals to many first responders and front-line workers.