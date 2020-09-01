Corny Dogs, chicken team up for State Fair flavor

Texas comfort food legends Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Golden Chick are teaming up to bring the flavor of the State Fair even if the fair has been cancelled.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 25, the rapidly growing quick-service chicken brand will be serving the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at 187 of its restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The limited-time offer will not be available at Golden Chick locations in Florida or South Carolina. Sorry guys.

“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was cancelled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-thrus. We each have a presence at the annual State Fair of Texas and over 50 years of service in the Lone Star State – the partnership makes perfect sense.”

Fletcher’s sells an average of 500,000 Corny Dogs during the annual fair season. When the news broke that the State Fair would be cancelled, the Fletcher’s team wheeled out their catering trucks to create pop-ups throughout North Texas to keep the tradition alive. Now with its partnership with Golden Chick, there is more opportunity to grab a favorite Texas food.

“Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas has been a time-honored tradition for millions of Texans since 1942,” said Aaron Fletcher on behalf of the Fletcher family. “When the news of its cancellation for 2020 hit, we knew that something had to be done to reach the hundreds of thousands of fans that would be disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on this time-honored favorite. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Golden Chick to bring our world-famous Original Corny Dogs to not just DFW, but all of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana!”

Throughout the partnership, Golden Chick will be hosting socially distanced community events and give back initiatives.

“Our team has been working alongside Fletcher’s to ensure we are providing the same hand-battered, made to order product that would have been offered at the State Fair of Texas,” said J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “Trust me when I say that Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs pair well with your Golden Chick favorites. This is a delicious collaboration and there is even more in store.”

The Original Corny Dog is available at a price of $5.00 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99.

Founded in Texas in 1967, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 190 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida.

The Fletcher family traces its history in the food business to brothers Neil & Carl Fletcher. In 1938, the brothers invented a brand new food category and perfected what we know today as a “Corny Dog.” This delicious creation is a high-quality hot dog on a stick, hand-dipped into Fletcher’s proprietary cornmeal batter and deep-fried until it’s golden brown. Since 1942, generations of families have enjoyed a corny dog at the State Fair of Texas. In fact, each year over 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually throughout this 24-day event providing legions of fans with their Fletcher’s fix. Visit http://fletcherscornydogs.com