Downtown Arlington to hold restaurant drive-in rally

If the pandemic has done anything, it’s revived a word from the ‘50s and ‘60s: Drive-In.

On June 4-7 the Drive-In will be in Downtown Arlington.

Downtown Arlington announced plans for the Downtown Arlington Drive-In Restaurant Rally, a four-day call to action in support of small and locally-owned businesses.

Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of Downtown Arlington Management Corporation, said the idea for the Downtown Arlington Drive-In Restaurant Rally came from the district’s business community.

“Downtown Arlington has built a solid reputation over the last decade for our homegrown restaurant and bar scene, locally-brewed craft beer, and start-up communities,” said Campbell, “These businesses have shown incredible resiliency in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but now they need our help. If we rally for them, they will rally for us.”

Involvement in the rally is a straightforward, open invitation to the public to patronize at least one Downtown Arlington business every day of the four-day weekend. Partial proceeds generated throughout the weekend benefit Mission Arlington, a nonprofit organization that provides services such as food, clothing, and medical care to families in need. In addition to all participating restaurants and bars making contributions to Mission Arlington, patrons will have the option to make additional contributions directly to Mission Arlington, who are helping so many people in need now in the greater Arlington community.

Participating Downtown restaurants and bars offer a variety of dine-in, carry out and curbside pick-up options, and many have expanded patio and outdoor seating, and will be offering Restaurant Rally specials all four days. In addition to longstanding local favorites, there are a number of new, recently-opened restaurants in the area. More details on the full list of participating businesses and their special Rally offers that will be posted on Wednesday this week from the 20+ restaurants and bars at www.downtownarlington.org/events/rally.

“With the launch of Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas Phase II, Downtown restauranteurs are opening their dining areas to 50% occupancy, and bar owners are opening up to 25% occupancy,” said Campbell. “They will all still struggle to cover costs at 50%, so our restaurant rally is a way for our local residents can help support our local economy and downtown while helping a great cause.”

The Downtown Arlington Drive-In Restaurant Rally coincides with another Drive-In event: the Texas Rangers’ Concert in Your Car live music event, which will be held nearby in a lot adjacent to Globe Life Field. The first weekend in June also marks the beginning of an active high school graduation season in Arlington. Over 50 area high schools have announced plans to hold graduation ceremonies in Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium, and Downtown’s Levitt Pavilion. Ceremonies will take place from late May through the end of June.

“The owners and staff at Downtown restaurants and bars are committed to health and safety best practices,” said Campbell. “As always, they’re looking forward to serving out of town guests and concert-goers with the same level of care they serve their local customers.”