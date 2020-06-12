Ferrovial donates $67,000 to the North Texas Food Bank

Ferrovial, the parent corporation of Cintra and Ferrovial Construction, has announced the donation of more than $67,000 to the North Texas Food Bank in Dallas. The donation is designated to assist with efforts to provide resources and feed people during the COVID-19 crisis.



“Our employees that work for the TEXpress projects live, work and play throughout the North Texas region and we are committed to helping our communities and neighbors who are most in need right now,” explained LBJ/NTE/35W CEO, Alberto Gonzalez.

Donations to the NTFB are currently going towards the creation of family food boxes. These boxes, filled with shelf-stable food as well as produce, are provided via the NTFB Mobile Pantry program and their extensive Feeding Network of Partner Agencies.



“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact North Texans,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “In order to effectively meet the increased need, the Food Bank has relied on our caring community who have rallied behind our important mission. We are so thankful to Ferrovial and their TexPress team. Thanks to their generosity, the Food Bank will be able to provide more than 200,000 meals.”

This donation is part of a larger fundraising campaign, Ferrovial Together COVID-19, created by the parent company, Ferrovial, to support vulnerable groups or those at risk of exclusion as a result of the current health crisis.

The company has made an initial contribution of five million euros ($5,626,850 USD) and will match donations up to an additional five million euros for a total of 10 million euros ($11,256,400 USD).



“We not only want to use our resources and access to innovation to help solve the crisis in the long run, but also to provide substantial support to those who need it most in the here and now,” said Belen Marcos, United States president of Cintra.



In the United States, the company has currently donated more than $540,000 to food banks and education foundations in the communities where we operate.

“The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on people,” said Miguel Alonso, Texas Managing Director for Ferrovial Construction. “We are building new highway infrastructure in North Texas and it is important for us to give back to the community and support those in need where we live and work.”



The fund will also be used to make donations to the health administration, hospitals, universities, research and development centers, and NGOs in a series of specific projects. These projects will focus on the acquisition of medical supplies and medical equipment and the investigation of pharmacological solutions or vaccines to combat the effects of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus.



In the United States, the company has donated $150,000 to Baylor University to assist with their COVID-19 research efforts.

These donations are a part of the initial distribution from the fund, amounting to €3.47 million, to institutions fighting the pandemic in the social, healthcare and research fields in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom.



Cintra’s U.S. headquarters is based in Austin as is the U.S. headquarters of Ferrovial Construction. Currently, Ferrovial Construction US is managing major highway reconstruction and high-speed rail development projects in California, Texas, Georgia and Virginia.

– FWBP staff