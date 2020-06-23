Fidelity Investments and Boys & Girls Clubs provide thousands of meals for Tarrant County families

As the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country and county, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (BGCGTC) rapidly adapted their services to address the evolving needs of the community, focusing heavily on curbside meal distributions, the organization said in a news release.

Since March, the Club’s daily “drive-thru” meal model has provided relief for thousands of food-deprived families. However, more needed to be done to reach those who didn’t have the ability to get to distribution locations.



That changed after Fidelity Investments and the Club joined forces. Fidelity Investments’ empty cafeteria, and food service team, along with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s parked buses were a perfect marriage to solve this problem.

Starting May 13, the Fidelity Investments’ food service team got to work making 500 freshly prepared meals each weekday for hungry families, as BGCGTC’s team picked them up for a new kind of food distribution.



Through the end of June, Fidelity Investments will have cooked and shared over 16,500 meals with families in our community.

“While we have been planning to add mobile food delivery to our summer service model, the addition of the Fidelity Investments meals now has allowed us to start feeding people NOW – people who really need this service,” said Daphne Barlow Sigliano, CEO & President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.



“We are also able to use this resource to pilot mobile food services and immediately learn how we will do that well. As we move into summer, we have had to quickly evolve to meet needs, and Fidelity Investments has evolved alongside us. I am personally so grateful,” Sigliano said.

Fidelity Investments has been a long-standing partner to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. For years Fidelity Investments employees have provided countless volunteer hours, innovative mentor and internship opportunities for Club kids, and financial support.



“Fidelity Investments’ community response to the pandemic is focused on identifying immediate and long-term opportunities to make a difference in North Texas,” said Jennifer Gray, Fidelity Investments’ senior community relations manager. “So, we quickly pivoted to mobilize to help fellow North Texans with some of their most basic needs during these challenging times, such as providing freshly prepared meals for Club members’ families and others in our area.”

BGCGTC plans to provide both curbside and mobile meal distribution at least through the summer.

– FWBP Staff