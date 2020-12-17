Fort Worth music venue reveals new deli offerings

Fort Worth now has a mid-sized live music venue in the recently-opened Tulips FTW at 112 St. Louis Ave., but now it gets a Kosher-style deli too.

Tulips FTW has opened its in-house deli effective immediately after a soft-open of the venue.

Like many establishments in Fort Worth, Tulips decided to bring in food as a response to the pandemic. The deli menu complements the craft curated into the music, beverage and artistic elements of the business.

Owner Jason Suder, a Fort Worth native, grew up as a regular at Carshon’s and the New York and New Jersey delis where his father was raised. Paying homage to his heritage and inspired by spots he visited and worked throughout the years, the deli has a decidedly Jewish influence.

“I call it Texas Kosher,” Suder said, “which is in no way kosher at all, and although my grandmother will never forgive me for putting pimento cheese on a Rueben, we really could not be more proud of what Bria has done or what our excellent staff is serving up”.

The deli complements the robust beverage program led by Award-winning and expert mixologist, Tia Downey. Tulips serves Counter Culture Coffee, crafted cocktails and a curated beer selection. Downey’s twin sister, James Beard-nominated Chef Bria Downey, joined the Tulips team to provide menu consultation.

In tandem with being the Culinary Director of Roy Pope Grocery Chef Downey, provided her expertise in creating the deli menu for Tulips. The Downey twins are both Jewish and during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic Chef Downey launched her own line of soups that included Matzo Ball Soup.

The menu includes traditional favorites with a few quirky combinations that reflect the vibe of Tulips. Menu items include: Foie Gras and Jelly, Smoked Chicken Salad, Let’s F#*%ing Reuben, Rachel’s Reuben, Pastrami Reuben, Pimento Grilled Cheese and Avocado Toast. Notably, the Pastrami Rueben includes thin shaved pastrami decadently combined with Pimento Cheese and the Avocado Toast provides a vegetarian option. The sandwiches are served during operating hours from 11 AM -2 AM.

TULIPS DELI MENU:

Foie Gras and Jelly

Sourdough Bread, Creole Mustard, Strawberry Jelly, Foie

Gras Mousse

Smoked Chicken Salad

Sourdough Bread, Smoked Chicken, Salad Lettuce, Tomato

Let’s F#*%ing Reuben

Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, Shaved Corn Beef, Swiss

Cheese, Russian Dressing

Rachel’s Reuben

Rye Bread, Sliced Turkey, Fresh Cabbage, Russian

Dressing, Swiss Cheese

Pastrami Reuben

Rye Bread, Thin Shaved Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Pimento

Cheese, Russian Dressing

Pimento Grilled Cheese

Sourdough Bread, Pimento Cheese

Avocado Toast

Walnut Scallion Bread, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Wine

Vinaigrette, Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato, Shaved Cucumber, Fresh Red Onions,

Smashed Avocado