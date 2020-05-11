Hoffbrau plans to reopen in phases, but longtime Fort Worth site will remain shuttered

Longtime Hoffbrau customers were no doubt pleased to see the restaurant’s Granbury and Amarillo locations will be reopening for dine-in, curbside and to-go services on Monday, May 11. On May 18, the restaurant’s Benbrook and Haltom City locations will reopen.

A side note, however, was less pleasing. The Hoffbrau Steak * Grill House on University Drive was not going to be among the locations reopening. “Sadly, our Fort Worth location fell victim to these trying times and closed its doors,” says a note on the restaurant’s website.

“We are happy to be resuming dine-in service and adding curbside in addition to To-Go at our Amarillo, Granbury, Benbrook and Haltom City locations,” the note says.

Further explanation on the Fort Worth location’s website explains that it wasn’t the COVID-19 shutdown, but the age-old “unable to come to an agreement with our landlord” issue. The Fort Worth restaurant, located at 1712 S. University Drive, had been open for 38 years.

But it may not be the end. Owners Aron and Rainey Fogiel say at the end of their note that: “It has been an honor to serve each and every one of you who has passed through these doors since our opening in 1982. This was a very hard decision for us to come to and we are heartbroken to be leaving. Please know that this is not the end of our story; we look forward to the possibility of another Fort Worth location in the future. This is not goodbye, it is see you soon!”