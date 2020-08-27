TABC approves amendements to enable more retailers to qualify to open

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved emergency amendments to TABC Rules that enable retailers who sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption to more easily qualify for a Food and Beverage (FB) Certificate.

The order removes some of the more difficult and costly requirements to qualify for the FB Certificate so that these businesses do not need to make major changes to their business models or invest in expensive equipment, according to the order.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s current order, bars are not allowed to be open, though restaurants and restaurants with bars are allowed, as long as 51% or more of their sales come from food.

Several bars that also serve food – such as Billy Bob’s – have applied for a certificate to operate as a restaurant. But now, commercial cooking equipment is no longer required, pre-packaged items can be counted as well as food trucks.

For more information, go here.