Taste Community Restaurant opens outdoor patio





The Taste Project has opened an outdoor patio at Taste Community Restaurant, doubling the restaurant’s limited occupancy by providing an additional eight dining tables each spaced six feet apart.



“We want to be sure everyone in our community has a place to go for a healthy meal,” says Jeff Williams, founder and executive director. “With the current health and economic crisis, food insecurity is on the rise. Making space for our community allows us to feed, educate, and serve more people, so they may ‘… taste and see the Lord is good’ (Psalm 34:8).’ ”



Taste Community Restaurant is the first project of the Taste Project organization. It is designed to help feed, educate, and serve Tarrant County’s food insecure population, a total of 13.9 percent of Tarrant County’s overall community, according to Feeding America, 2018.

Taste’s solution is a fresh and healthy pay-what-you-can restaurant where everyone in the community regardless of financial means can enjoy a healthy, high quality meal, made from seasonal ingredients from the surrounding area. The menu has no prices. Guests are asked to:

– Pay what you can afford;

– Pay what you would typically pay; or

– Pay what you would typically pay, plus a little extra to help a neighbor in need.

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 S. Main St.

Fort Worth 76104

Open Tuesdays- Sundays (Closed Mondays)

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Reservations recommended (available online only: https://www.tasteproject.org