Former GM HR director joins Richards Group

The Richards Group has named its first chief talent and culture officer. Nikki Wilson, former human resources and labor relations director at General Motors, will report to CEO Glenn Dady. Along with the appointment of outside inclusion, equity and diversity (IE&D) counsel Do What Matters earlier this year, this furthers the agency’s commitment to a broader and more diverse workforce and a core focus on its people – with inclusion-first management being top priority.

Wilson will represent the interests, voices and experiences of the agency’s talent at the executive level and will be an advocate for enhancing employee engagement and the workplace environment. She will oversee the integration of initiatives into the entire agency’s culture and operations, act as the agency’s champion for all employee resource groups, and lead all human resources functions.

“I’m excited to join The Richards Group at such an important time in their refounding journey. As the agency continues to deliver great creative content, we also want to deliver a great employee experience,” said Wilson.

Together with Dady, Wilson will spearhead the workforce plan vision for the agency’s changing culture and ongoing rebuild. She will also oversee leadership training initiatives.

“Nikki’s valuable experience in human resources, labor relations and DEI make her a crucial asset as our agency continues to rebuild – for now and for years to come,” said Dady. “This hire may be our most important position we’ve created since the founding of the agency, and Nikki is the perfect person for the role.”

Wilson’s 18 years at General Motors culminated in her leading human resources strategy for the automotive leader in Arlington, overseeing leadership development and workforce training. She previously served as human resources director and labor relations manager in various locations around the United States and globally.

Furthering the spirit of a new era at The Richards Group, Wilson will also join the newly appointed Leadership Council, a group tasked with keeping a close eye on all aspects of the firm and its vision for the future. They will be joined by a rotating team of younger members to provide fresh perspective on agency matters. A newly appointed Creative Council will partner with the agency’s up-and-coming talent to ensure continued improvement in the agency’s work.