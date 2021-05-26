Thursday, May 27, 2021
Fort Worth Animal Shelter facing dire overcrowding

City of Fort Worth
Cream is a 1-year-old pit-mix who has never met a stranger (two-legged or four-legged). Oh, and did we mention she loves toys? Cream would do best in an active household with a playmate. She's waiting at the North Animal Campus. (ID: A47484988)

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is experiencing an overcapacity situation, with approximately 2,800 animals entering the shelter in April and May.

The need for help from the Fort Worth community is immediate, especially for medium and large dogs, and cats. Adoption fees continue to be waived. All pets have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and received their first round of vaccinations.

Even with the new North Animal Campus opening recently, the number of pets currently housed in the four facilities – including the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center and the two PetSmart Adoption Centers – continues to grow. That means that more animals must be cared for, fed and receive medical treatment for any special needs, such as newborn care.

As schools prepare to close for the summer break and people are moving more now than any other time of the year, sadly, pets are left behind. The City of Fort Worth’s animal shelter is a municipal shelter and is mandated to accept any animal surrendered, as well as stray pets.

Dr. Tim Morton, Code Compliance assistant director who oversees Fort Worth’s Animal Care & Control Services, said that even if you can’t commit to adopting a pet right now, you can make a huge difference by fostering a dog or cat.

“Fostering opens up kennel space to make room for the steady intake of new pets coming into the shelter each day. Right now, every single kennel is priceless.”

The Chuck and Brenda Animal Care & Adoption Center and the new North Animal Campus are open noon to 6 p.m. every day. PetSmart Hulen and Alliance are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Learn about adoptable pets, fostering or volunteering.  Visit Facebook.

City of Fort Worth

