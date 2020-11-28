Susan Nix: Longtime businesswoman, TCU champion dies

Susan Appleby Nix



Longtime Fort Worth business and civic leader and TCU champion Susan Appleby Nix died Thursday, Nov. 26 from complications of COVID-19.

Nix, 72, was the founder of Susan Nix Consulting Group and recognized as one of the most tenured and respected civic and corporate professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

She was involved in a wide range of projects, including the 2011 Super Bowl, the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl, the Colonial Invitational, now the Charles Schwab Challenge, TCU, the American Heart Association, Easter Seals and many others.

Nix was born in Germany and was raised in New Jersey before making the move to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University. She was Miss TCU her senior year and married Kent Nix, TCU’s star quarterback who also played in the NFL from 1966 to 1973.

Susan Nix remained connected with TCU throughout her career and was a member of the TCU Alumni Association from 1980 to 1998.

The family’s social media post of her passing quoted 1 Peter 5:10:

“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory In Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm, and steadfast.”

She was also deeply involved in the Fort Worth business community, including working with the Fort Worth Business Press.

“Many words describe Susan but the one that comes to mind is ‘irrepressible,’ ” said Richard L. Connor, publisher and owner of the Fort Worth Business Press. “You could add tenacious, entrepreneurial, charming, and then highlight beautiful, loyal, and kind. She loved Fort Worth, TCU, Dan and June Jenkins, and her star quarterback husband, Kent, along with her family. She had some devastating personal losses but never let the clouds block the sun. She was a one-person force who – when she put her mind and talents to a project – got it done.”

Nix was also a longtime member of the BBVA USA Fort Worth Advisory Board.

“We cannot express how much of a loss this is for not only BBVA USA, but for our communities in general,” said Brian Happel, BBVA USA Fort Worth CEO. “Having Susan serve on our Fort Worth Advisory Board for the last five years was a great honor, and one that improved our organization immensely. She was a sweet person who was always looking for opportunities to support us and our mission. Personally, she was also always very supportive of my professional success. For that, I am forever grateful. I speak for the bank when I say we will miss her and her kind-hearted spirit dearly.”

Former Fort Worth Mayor Ken Barr said Susan Nix was one of the most effervescent people he ever knew.

“Always upbeat, a real people person, and possibly the best networker I’ve ever known. She never met a group or crowd that she didn’t enjoy,” he said.

She was also close friends with current Mayor Betsy Price.

Funeral arrangements are pending. She is survived by husband Kent, daughter Kendall Nix Walton, son Kory Nix and four grandchildren. Her daughter Krista Nix Utley died in 2011.

FWBP Staff contributed to this report.