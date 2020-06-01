Fort Worth Community Arts Center opening by appointment

Fort Worth Community Arts Center is opening by appointment

The Arts Council reopened the Fort Worth Community Arts Center galleries and Art Shop by appointment only on June 1.



The organization said in the announcement that it is committed to reopening responsibly and is partnering with Visit Fort Worth for the “Reopen Responsibly” campaign. The first step reopening is allowing patrons to make an appointment to browse the galleries and Art Shop.



The Arts Center is asking visitors to help keep Fort Worth safe and healthy by adhering to the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines. These include wearing a mask inside the Arts Center, maintaining social distancing, and frequent hand-washing. The staff will be given time to disinfect and sanitize between appointments.



Currently, there are eight exhibitions on display and include, Adult-Like by Molly Syndor, group exhibition Waco Hayride, Material World by Darcie Book, Grand Canyon Revisited by Thomas Helmick, Jessica Fuentes’ duo means two/dúo significa dos, installation exhibit Cumulative

Effects by Fred Spaulding, and William Grenier’s Unusual Politics.

More information about each artist and exhibition can be found on the Arts Center’s website at https://www.fwcac.com/exhibits



Purchases made from the galleries and Art Shop will continue to help support local artists.

The Hardy and Betty Sanders Theatre and The William Edrington Scott Theatre will remain closed. These precautions protect visitors as well as the nonprofit tenants in the building, who are able to return at 25% capacity.

Appointments can be set by calling the Arts Center Business Office at (817) 298-3024 or emailing vortiz@artscouncilfw.org



The Arts Council of Fort Worth was formed in 1963 to provide funding and leadership to stimulate and assure the advancement of the arts throughout the Fort Worth. The Arts Council of Fort Worth is supported in part by the City of Fort Worth and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

www.artsfortworth.org

– FWBP staff