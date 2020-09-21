69 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
Fort Worth entrepreneur, philanthropist to speak at Stories from the Stage
Fort Worth entrepreneur, philanthropist to speak at Stories from the Stage

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash

The next Stories from the Stage free webinar is Sept. 24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. 
Moderator Carlo Capua will interview entrepreneur / philanthropist Larry Anfin, whose family owned the Coors Distributing operation in Fort Worth for years. After selling it to Andrews Distributing, Larry and his wife, Karen have worked with and supported countless nonprofits. They also are investors in Wild Acre Brewing Company in Fort Worth, which celebrates “its reputation with a devotion to brewing the highest quality American craft beer.”

This event is presented by JTaylor, with Locavore and the Fort Worth Business Press as additional sponsors.

