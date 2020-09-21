Fort Worth entrepreneur, philanthropist to speak at Stories from the Stage

The next Stories from the Stage free webinar is Sept. 24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Moderator Carlo Capua will interview entrepreneur / philanthropist Larry Anfin, whose family owned the Coors Distributing operation in Fort Worth for years. After selling it to Andrews Distributing, Larry and his wife, Karen have worked with and supported countless nonprofits. They also are investors in Wild Acre Brewing Company in Fort Worth, which celebrates “its reputation with a devotion to brewing the highest quality American craft beer.”

Reserve your spot here –



This event is presented by JTaylor, with Locavore and the Fort Worth Business Press as additional sponsors.