Fort Worth filmmaker sees film picked up for June release

Fort Worth-based filmmaker Chyna Robinson’s debut feature, No Ordinary Love, has been acquired by 1091 Pictures for a June 15 release date, streaming on video on demand and digital platforms. USA Today lists No Ordinary Love as one of the “Biggest Summer Movies.”

The indie is a tale of two women struggling with abusive relationships.

“I cannot tell you how thrilling it is to be on the cusp of sharing my feature debut with the world,” said Robinson. “It’s what filmmaker dreams are made of. The festival circuit gave us a great start toward our goal, but viewers are limited to a certain time frame. With our upcoming release, audiences can purchase the film to watch on any day, at any time.”

1091 Pictures contacted Robinson after seeing the award-winning feature at the American Black Film Festival. 1091’s acquisition of the independent film follows their successful run on the national and international film festival circuit garnering numerous awards.

Robinson’s previous film, Greenwood: 13 Hours, a historical portrayal of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre on Black Wall Street, will mark the event’s100th anniversary on the same month as her feature debut’s release.

No Ordinary Love is set to release in Australia and the United Kingdom on the same day as the US release. “We are especially excited to share our film with the movie audience in the UK and Australia,” Robinson said. “The story has resonated with audiences at festivals all over the world, so I’m optimistic that after experiencing the movie’s shocking ending, those who watch it will want to tell others to see it.”

The film has won several awards, including the Best Feature honor at the National Black Film Festival, Falcon International Film Festival, London and the Southern States Indie Fan FilmFest, a best director award at four festival, an audience choice award at three festival as well as several others.

