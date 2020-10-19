Fort Worth firm among winners of BBB Torch Awards

BBB Serving the Heart of Texas 2020 Torch Awards winners

Better Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas has announced the winners for the 2020 Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is six categories based on business size. Winners were selected from among 125 entries, an increase of 43% from 2019.

The winners of each category are:

1 – 10 employees:

– Collette Portis & Co. LLC – Arlington

– Fort Worth Bargain Storage – Fort Worth

– Trinity Lace Wigs – San Antonio

– WIN Home Inspection Aledo & Westover Hills – Aledo

11 – 20 employees:

¬¬– Apex Smart Home – San Antonio

– Karavel Shoe Stores, Inc. – Austin

21 – 40 employees:

– KCA Services – Boerne

– FVF Law – Austin

41 – 60 employees:

– Shafer Services Plus – San Antonio

61 – 99 employees:

– Champion AC – San Antonio

100+ employees:

¬– EMR Elevator, Inc. – Arlington

Winning the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is a significant accomplishment for local business owners, the news release said.

“At Bargain Storage, we focus on providing real value for our team and customers and treat people like we want to be treated. We are grateful to be recognized for the 2020 Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics,” Fort Worth Bargain Storage President Barry Raber said in the news release.