Fort Worth giving away Tito’s (hand cleanser)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas liquor brand Tito’s Vodka is churning out a different type of alcohol.

Pick up some free hand cleanser at a giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Resource Connection, 2300 Circle Drive.

After a few months of donating Tito’s Hand Sanitizer to frontline workers, the Austin-based distillery began extending distribution to Texas cities for free and has hosted distributions in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Brownsville and Houston.

Volunteers will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-thru system, and all team members will wear protective gear. Recipients must be 18 years or older, stay in their vehicles at all times and wear a mask.