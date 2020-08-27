77.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Culture Fort Worth giving away Tito's (hand cleanser)
CultureFoodHealth Care

Fort Worth giving away Tito’s (hand cleanser)

By FWBP Staff
Tito's Handmade Vodka photo by Robert Francis

Other News

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas liquor brand Tito’s Vodka is churning out a different type of alcohol.

Pick up some free hand cleanser at a giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Resource Connection, 2300 Circle Drive.

After a few months of donating Tito’s Hand Sanitizer to frontline workers, the Austin-based distillery began extending distribution to Texas cities for free and has hosted distributions in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Brownsville and Houston.

Volunteers will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-thru system, and all team members will wear protective gear. Recipients must be 18 years or older, stay in their vehicles at all times and wear a mask.

Previous articleGOP Convention takeaways: Pence pounces while crises swirl
Next articleWhat to Know: Laura is coming and that recipe you’ve been waiting for
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

What to Know: Laura is coming and that recipe you’ve been waiting for

Robert Francis -
Laura is coming Laura roared toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4...
Read more
Culture

TABC approves amendements to enable more retailers to qualify to open

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved emergency amendments to TABC Rules that enable retailers who sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption to...
Read more
Culture

NAACP Goes Virtual in the Fight Against Social Injustice

FWBP Staff -
The NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch will host a series of interactive webinars to address a variety...
Read more
Health Care

Methodist Mansfield names vice president of finance

FWBP Staff -
Faustino Flores has joined Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as vice president of finance,...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The deceased include a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a woman...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101