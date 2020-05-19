Fort Worth Herd announces new herd experience





The Fort Worth Herd, a top attraction in Texas, has announced a new experience that practices safe social distancing. While the twice-daily cattle drives are on hiatus, the Herd Experience will provide visitors an engaging overview of the history of cattle drives featuring nine steers and the Herd drovers.

The new Herd Experience will launch Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the Fort Worth Herd observation deck just East of the Stockyards Exchange Building, Visit Fort Worth said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to offer a temporary way for locals and visitors to experience the beloved Fort Worth Herd,” said Pam Minick, president of the Friends of the Fort Worth Herd board. “This engaging storytelling element will provide a fun and educational overview of our Western heritage and history of the cattle drives.”

The Herd Experience will last approximately 15 minutes and take place at the top of each hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays including Memorial Day. Up to 20 people can attend each session by reserving a free ticket in advance.

“We are taking every step to ensure our guests have a fun and safe experience,” said Kristin Jaworski, trail boss of the Fort Worth Herd. “The check-in and ticketing process will be touch free, our drovers will be keeping a safe distance from guests and we will have plenty of hand sanitizer onsite for our staff and visitors.”

The line to enter the experience will be marked by stickers placed six feet apart – the length between the tips of a longhorn – and guests will be encouraged to keep a safe distance while enjoying the experience.

The Fort Worth Herd will celebrate its 21st anniversary on June 12 and Rocky Roney Day on June 19. Last June the Fort Worth City Council presented a proclamation recognizing the late Rocky Roney on his birthday which also falls on Juneteenth. Roney was one of the original Herd drovers and an African-American cowboy.

The Fort Worth Herd has not announced a date to resume the twice-daily cattle drives.

Tickets for the Herd Experience are free, digital only and can be reserved by texting HERD2020 to 41444.

For more information visit www.FortWorthHerd.com

– FWBP Staff