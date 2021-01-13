The Mystery of the Cowtown Monolith: Solved!

You’ve heard of Fort Worth’s monolith that showed up along Fort Worth Trinity Trails on Beach Street off of Interstate 30. It appeared on Jan. 12 and looked similar to the much larger one found in Utah’s remote Red Rock Country on Nov. 18. Several other monoliths have appeared around the world since then, including one made of gingerbread in San Francisco.

Explanations of the various monoliths have ranged from space aliens to mystery artist Banksy (denied) to pranksters wishing to liven up the despair of 2020. While the other monoliths may remain a mystery, in Fort Worth, the mystery is solved.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, on New Country 96.3, morning Hawkeye in the Morning Show, Hawkeye and Michelle Rodriguez confessed.

Hawkeye and Michelle Rodriguez with monolith. courtesy New Country 96.3

Hawkeye and Rodriguez were aided in their prank by students at Millsap High School and their instructor John Black to build the monolith. Saturday, morning, they all met with Hawkeye and Rodriguez in Fort Worth and placed it along the river bank.

To hear Hawkeye and Rodriguez tell it (which you can here), it was hardly a secret when they placed the object by the river. On their program, they said several people saw them as they carried out their prank. Almost as soon as it was in place, the 8-foot-tall structure started popping up on social media.

Hawkeye, a longtime DJ in the area, has become known as a world-class prankster, carrying out a long con prank on fellow radio station KTCK/The Ticket that lasted several years. The pranks included impersonating Saturday Nigh Live’s Jack Handy, of Deep Thoughts fame, and MTV Sports’ Dan Cortese, among others before finally fessing up.

In the case of the 12-foot-tall Utah monolith, there is still debate over who placed and removed the monolith, which disappeared on Nov. 27.