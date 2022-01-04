Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History expanding days of operation

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
(Johnny W. Latham Cowtown Paparazzi Photography)

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will expand its operating schedule to seven days a week during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Jan. 14-Feb. 5. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the stock show and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting Feb. 6, the museum will be open five days a week: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until  5 p.m.

The museum has been operating on a limited, Friday-Sunday schedule since reopening last June following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are dedicated to lifelong learning as our mission and are thrilled to return to more days open,” the museum’s interim president Kippen de Alba Chu said in a news release “We invite you, our beloved community, to rediscover the museum through our creative, vibrant programs and exhibits interpreting science and the history of Texas and the Southwest.”

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Hours of Operation 2022
Jan. 14–Feb. 5:
Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday Noon–5 p.m.
Beginning Feb. 6:
Monday–Tuesday Closed
Wednesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday Noon-5 p.m.

For more information, visit fwmuseum.org.

