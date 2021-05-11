Fort Worth Museum of Science and History to reopen in June

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History says it will reopen to the public on Friday, June 25. The Museum closed its doors for several months in 2020 and 2021 in response to guidance from local, state, and federal health officials, and has remained closed through the Spring due to extensive water damage from the winter storms in February.

The museum plans to unveil several new and reimagined experiences that its staff members have been working on throughout the closure.

This June, the Museum will launch the Current Science Studio, a brand-new 2,500 square-foot exhibit sponsored by a $255,000 grant from Facebook. Anchoring the new exhibit space will be Science On a Sphere (SOS), a giant global display system suspended from the ceiling developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In addition to the Current Science Studio, the Museum will reopen the Children’s Museum, Noble Planetarium, Cattle Raisers Museum, DinoLabs, DinoDig, and the Heritage Gallery. The Omni Theater, however, will remain closed indefinitely.

Following the public reopening, the museum will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m., reserving the weekdays for the Museum’s Little Scholars Program.

To protect the health of visitors and staff, the museum will reopen in accordance with current public health and safety guidelines. Visit the museum’s website to learn about the Museum’s updated health and safety protocols for reopening.

The museum’s announcement said that during the renovations, special care has been taken to ensure that content is displayed in both English and Spanish.

Previously, only select areas of the museum were presented bilingually. For the June 2021 reopening, that expands to nearly every bit of educational content.

“As many families in North Texas speak Spanish at home, this will substantially increase the audience we can serve and positions the museum as a local leader in multilingual education,” the announcement said.

To stay informed about the museum’s upcoming programs and reopening schedule, visit the website at www.fwmuseum.org