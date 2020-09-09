Fort Worth Museum will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11



In remembrance of the terror attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will be hosting a moment of silence in the atrium Friday, Sept. 11 at 9:28 a.m. to coincide with the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York fell on 9/11.

The moment of silence will center around the Museum’s N-101 beam, a full-façade panel that supported three floors (101-103) two stories above the center of the impact zone of the North Tower.



The beam is comprised of three steel columns, bolted together, three stories tall and is the largest World Trade Center artifact in Texas. It arrived in Fort Worth in early 2011 and was installed two years later. It serves as a place for reflection for those who recall the attacks, and as a place of learning for those much younger.

The event will be closed to the public. Guests can visit the 9/11 Tribute Exhibit during normal operating hours, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for museum members and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. non-members.



To commemorate 9/11, the Museum will also be free to first responders on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. First responders may reserve your tickets by calling the Museum at (817) 255-9300.

To view the Fort Worth Museum’s 9/11 Moment of Silence Livestream, click

https://www.facebook.com/FWMSH/live

The stream will begin at 9:25 a.m.