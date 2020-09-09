59.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Culture Fort Worth Museum will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11
CultureEntertainmentLife

Fort Worth Museum will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11

By FWBP Staff
people gathering between memorial monument
Photo by Kushagra Kevat on Unsplash

Other News

Entertainment

‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end is coming for "The Walking Dead," but not until 2022. The AMC series...
Read more
Human Resources

National law firm opens Fort Worth office with plans to add more partners

FWBP Staff -
Alston & Bird on Sept. 9 opened its first office in Fort Worth and expanded its Dallas office, deepening the firm’s Texas footprint...
Read more
Business

Mall owners close to buying JC Penney out of bankruptcy

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a...
Read more
Entertainment

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

AP News -
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/


In remembrance of the terror attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will be hosting a moment of silence in the atrium Friday, Sept. 11 at 9:28 a.m. to coincide with the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York fell on 9/11.

The moment of silence will center around the Museum’s N-101 beam, a full-façade panel that supported three floors (101-103) two stories above the center of the impact zone of the North Tower.


The beam is comprised of three steel columns, bolted together, three stories tall and is the largest World Trade Center artifact in Texas. It arrived in Fort Worth in early 2011 and was installed two years later. It serves as a place for reflection for those who recall the attacks, and as a place of learning for those much younger.
The event will be closed to the public. Guests can visit the 9/11 Tribute Exhibit during normal operating hours, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for museum members and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. non-members.


To commemorate 9/11, the Museum will also be free to first responders on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. First responders may reserve your tickets by calling the Museum at (817) 255-9300.
To view the Fort Worth Museum’s 9/11 Moment of Silence Livestream, click
https://www.facebook.com/FWMSH/live

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History – Live | FacebookFort Worth Museum of Science and History, Fort Worth, TX. 58,841 likes · 46 talking about this · 134,026 were here. Just a Museum trying to make this long distance relationship work. Discovery Lab…www.facebook.com

The stream will begin at 9:25 a.m.

Previous articleGM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive
Next articleJoe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end is coming for "The Walking Dead," but not until 2022. The AMC series...
Read more
Entertainment

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

AP News -
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and...
Read more
CCBP

At Home launches collection with Fort Worth connection

FWBP Staff -
At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, has debuted an exclusive collection with interior...
Read more
Entertainment

NBC 5 News creates podcast with extended access to Lone Star Politics

FWBP Staff -
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS’s Lone Star Politics has more to offer viewers this year when NBC 5 political reporter, Julie Fine, and...
Read more
Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

AP News -
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart will host the return of a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101