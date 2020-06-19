Fort Worth Public Library nets Grow with Google grant

For the past several years, many job searches have begun online. Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, job interviews are also often virtual. A program hosted by the Fort Worth Public Library is designed to help job seekers refine virtual search and interview skills to successfully land a job, the library said in news release.



The virtual workshop is set for 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 22, via Zoom. Registration for the free program is available here: https://bit.ly/FWJuly22

Thanks to a Grow with Google grant, the library’s one-hour workshop will help participants learn new strategies to improve their resumes, to more effectively communicate online, hone their virtual interview skills and find other resources to aid in their search.



“This program gives us a fantastic opportunity to continue finding new ways to bring learning and personal growth opportunities to our patrons in a virtual setting,” said Jana Hill, the library’s adult services manager. “Supporting entrepreneurs and job-seekers is one great way the Library supports our community as a whole.”

Funding for the workshop comes from Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of the American Library Association and the Public Library Association, sponsored by Grow with Google.

Local libraries can combine their own programming with Grow with Google training materials to offer virtual workshops for small businesses and job seekers.

Learn more at www.grow.google