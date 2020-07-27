92.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 27, 2020
CultureEntertainmentLife

Fort Worth Symphony announces live performances for 2020-2021 season

By FWBP Staff
The symphony at work

Other News

Culture

Harth‐Bedoya stepping down but staying local

Paul Harral -
Miguel Harth‐Bedoya arrived in Fort Worth 20 years ago, taking over as music director role from John Giordano,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts

FWBP Staff -
In order to protect patrons, musicians, and staff, and in consideration of social distancing guidelines, the Fort Worth...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced it will be performing live as planned this fall, but with a modified schedule and reduced audience capacity based on venue restrictions.
Due to these heavy restrictions, intended to protect patron safety, the FWSO has moved its Pops Series to the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. The Symphonic Series will continue to be performed at Bass Performance Hall.


The symphony said in a news release that the organization has worked closely with venues and government health officials to ensure its live performances are safe for patrons, musicians, and staff.


“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here in Texas, unfortunately, which is why we modified our schedule to insure our patrons are safe and socially-distant while experiencing the power of live music,” says Keith Cerny, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.


“Music is a healing force that brings the community together. The FWSO hopes this season can serve as a symbol of hope and inspiration for the North Texas community and beyond,” he said.
Subscribers will be provided new seating arrangements to accommodate the venue capacity. Additionally, the FWSO has added a fourth Saturday matinee performance to the Symphonic Series to adequately meet subscriber demand.
Tickets will be available for purchase in upcoming weeks, including those listed below. Please visit FWSO’s website for latest schedule.
Aug. 6: Single Ticket Sales Open
Sept. 8: Ticket sales open for special concert with international cellist super star, Yo-Yo Ma
For tickets to all FWSO concerts, contact the FWSO Ticket Office at (817) 665-6000 or visit www.fwsymphony.org

Fort Worth Symphony OrchestraThe FWSO educates, entertains, and enhances cultural life in Fort Worth, Texas. Box Office: 817.665.6000www.fwsymphony.org

– FWBP Staff

Previous articleGov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13
Next articleTarget joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Oprah’s O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years

AP News -
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the...
Read more
Business

Buffalo West restaurant announces it will shutter doors

FWBP Staff -
Buffalo West is closing. The restaurant, which opened in 2012 in a vacant Steak & Ale at 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. sent...
Read more
Culture

TX Whiskey adds new product line, releases rye whiskey

FWBP Staff -
Rye is known as a hearty crop, so it makes sense that Texas would make a hearty rye whiskey.
Read more
Entertainment

Lawyer claims Depp was misogynistic abuser of ex-wife Heard

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun claimed Monday that Johnny...
Read more
Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX