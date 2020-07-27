Fort Worth Symphony announces live performances for 2020-2021 season

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced it will be performing live as planned this fall, but with a modified schedule and reduced audience capacity based on venue restrictions.

Due to these heavy restrictions, intended to protect patron safety, the FWSO has moved its Pops Series to the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. The Symphonic Series will continue to be performed at Bass Performance Hall.



The symphony said in a news release that the organization has worked closely with venues and government health officials to ensure its live performances are safe for patrons, musicians, and staff.



“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here in Texas, unfortunately, which is why we modified our schedule to insure our patrons are safe and socially-distant while experiencing the power of live music,” says Keith Cerny, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.



“Music is a healing force that brings the community together. The FWSO hopes this season can serve as a symbol of hope and inspiration for the North Texas community and beyond,” he said.

Subscribers will be provided new seating arrangements to accommodate the venue capacity. Additionally, the FWSO has added a fourth Saturday matinee performance to the Symphonic Series to adequately meet subscriber demand.

Tickets will be available for purchase in upcoming weeks, including those listed below. Please visit FWSO’s website for latest schedule.

Aug. 6: Single Ticket Sales Open

Sept. 8: Ticket sales open for special concert with international cellist super star, Yo-Yo Ma

For tickets to all FWSO concerts, contact the FWSO Ticket Office at (817) 665-6000 or visit www.fwsymphony.org

