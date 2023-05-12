Fort Worth Symphony brings chamber music masters to Kimbell Art Museum

Members of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of chamber music Sunday (May 14) at the Kimbell Art Museum. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. following a wine reception at 4 p.m.

For ticket information visit the FWSO website.

The concert will feature works by three chamber music masters: Mozart, Francis Poulenc and Witold Lutosławski. Selections will include Mozart’s Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, “Kegelstatt”; Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet; and 20th-century master Lutosławski’s Mini Overture, Dance Preludes, and Variations on a Theme by Pagani

Featured musicians will be: Jake Fridkis, flute; Jennifer Corning-Lucio, oboe; Stanislav Chernyshev, clarinet; Joshua Elmore, bassoon; Michael Shih, violin; DJ Cheek, viola; Allan Steele, cello; Bill Clay, bass; Kyle Sherman, trumpet; Oscar Garcia, trumpet; Gerald Wood, horn; Steve Peterson, trombone; Ed Jones, tuba; Buddy Bray, piano; and Robert Spano, piano.