Fort Worth Symphony features renowned tenors in concert

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will present “Three American Tenors” in concert Saturday (May 13) at Will Rogers Auditorium. The 7:30 p.m. program will feature three of the most sought-after tenors of the 21st century, Michael Fabiano, Evan LeRoy Johnson and Matthew Polenzani.

The acclaimed singers will perform a program featuring classic opera arias, Broadway favorites and American standards, with the Symphony conducted by FWSO Music Director Robert Spano.

Michael Fabiano is the first singer to receive both the Metropolitan Opera’s Beverly Sills Artist Award and the Richard Tucker Award in the same year (2014) and is considered one of the greatest tenors in the world today.

Evan LeRoy Johnson holds degrees from the University of Kentucky and the Curtis Institute of Music and has performed in operatic roles around the world. Upcoming engagements include a debut with the Royal Danish Opera.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Matthew Polenzani is one of the most gifted and distinguished lyric tenors of his generation and is a continued presence at leading operatic, concert, and recital venues worldwide. He has received the Richard Tucker Award (2004 ), the Beverly Sills Artist Award (2008) and an Opera News Award (2017). He is married to mezzo-soprano Rosa Maria Pascarella.

Ticket information and more details about the artists can be found on the FWSO website.

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.