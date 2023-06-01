Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra season’s final performance at Bass Hall set for Friday

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will present the 2022-23 season’s final Bass Hall performance, “An Evening of KODÁLY and BRAHMS,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday with Principal Guest Conductor Kevin John Edusei at the podium.

The program will feature the Symphony’s principal bassoonist Joshua Elmore performing the Mozart Bassoon Concerto, as well as Kodály’s Peacock Variations and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

Ticket information is available on the FWSO website.

Edusei, who succeeded FWSO Musical Director Robert Spano as principal guest conductor, previously served as chief conductor of the Munich Symphony and has conducted widely across Europe, dividing his time equally between the concert hall and opera house. He has also appeared with the Minnesota Orchestra and with the symphony orchestras of Dallas, Baltimore and Indianapolis.

Joshua Elmore has performed with many orchestras around the United States, including The New York Philharmonic, Oregon Symphony and Charleston Symphony, and also performed a side-by-side collaboration at Carnegie Hall with The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

Before joining the Fort Worth Symphony, Elmore completed his professional studies certificate at the Colburn School in Los Angeles. He was a Kovner Fellow graduate of the Juilliard School where he often appeared as principal bassoonist with The Juilliard Orchestra