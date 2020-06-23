Fort Worth Symphony, other groups team up for July 4 Dickies concert

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra schedules socially-distanced July 4 concert

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has announced a special July 4th America Strong concert at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

While the performers will be in the arena, there will be no audience. Instead, the concert will be broadcast by WFAA on Channel 8, on July 4. The time has not been finalized, so check local listing or the FWSO website for the broadcast time. America Strong will also be available to watch on the FWSO’s website for two weeks following the event.

The performance will include guest artists from the Fort Worth Opera, The Cliburn and Texas Ballet Theater, with a special appearance by Broadway star baritone and Fort Worth favorite Major Attaway.



The FWSO spearheaded the collaboration with prominent local arts organizations in Fort Worth to celebrate the best of America.

For the FWSO, this concert will be the first time in more than three months that the organization has been able to perform. Sponsors such as Wells Fargo, BNSF Railway and Frank Kent Cadillac helped fund the concert to bring the collaboration to life.



“The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to bring together several prominent guest artists and Fort Worth arts organizations to be part of the America Strong concert,” says Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. “This event would not be possible without these talented performing artists, and we hope this concert can help bring hope and healing to our community during these challenging times.”

The FWSO worked closely with the local and national musician unions to structure a unique stage layout that keeps all participants at a safe distance from one another during the concert.

Musicians and members of the FWSO production team will rehearse and perform this concert in compliance with CDC and government guidelines for social distancing.

“We are thrilled to provide our community, donors, FWSO admirers and friends with this America Strong celebratory concert. Music is the greatest booster during these devastating times,” says Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Board Chair Mercedes T. Bass. “This collaboration among our arts organizations is a first and will be memorable. These fine artists have come together to offer the magical gift of music and dance to all of us in North Texas and beyond.”



The America Strong concert program will feature a diverse group of musicians, composers and guest artists to reflect the cultural fabric of this country. Several of the works were composed by prominent black composers, including William Christopher (W.C.) Handy, Scott Joplin and James Weldon Johnson.

“Dickies Arena is excited to provide a home for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during their America Strong concert,” said Trail Drive Management Corp’s Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena. “This special event will showcase the incredible talent of the FWSO, The Cliburn and Texas Ballet Theater at Fort Worth’s newest entertainment venue, and Dickies Arena and our partners are proud to have the opportunity to support America Strong.”



Like many other performing arts organizations, the FWSO’s 2020 schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 virus, and cut short Music Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya’s final concerts with the organization.

Harth-Bedoya will be leading the America Strong concert, which will close out his distinguished 20-year tenure with the organization.

For more information on the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s America Strong concert, please visit https://fwsymphony.org

– FWBP Staff