Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Fort Worth theatre gets a shout out from the New York Times, extends run of play

Live theatre is having a tough time during this pandemic, but Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage has received some coverage from none other than The New York Times.

The theatre got a review (a good one) for its production of The True History of the Tragic Life & Triumphant Death of Julie Pastrana, the Ugliest Woman in the World. Amphibian Stage revisits a tale of human rights in an innovative auditory experience that is just about perfect for theatre during a pandemic.

Amphibian Stage originally debuted the play, written by Shaun Prendergast, in the United States once in 2003 and again in 2012, receiving critical acclaim for truly connecting the audience to Julia’s story.
Amphibian decided there was no better time than the present to bring back The Tragic Life, as topics of discrimination, isolation and helplessness capture our attention.

The theatre has extended the production through Aug. 6.

The Tragic Life will be offered on a digital platform utilizing Dolby Atmos, a technology that provides listeners with a surround sound experience when using headphones.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at https://www.amphibianstage.com/the-true-history-of-the-tragic-life-triumphant-death-of-julia-pastrana

To see the New York Times story:

