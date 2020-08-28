102 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 28, 2020
Culture Fort Worth Zoo assisting Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo
CultureLife

Fort Worth Zoo assisting Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

By FWBP Staff
Courtesy/Fort Worth Zoo

Other News

News

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 11

AP News -
By MELINDA DESLATTE and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people across...
Read more
News

‘We really dodged a bullet,’ Beaumont official says, as Hurricane Laura downgraded to Category 1

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Julián Aguilar Hurricane Laura was downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moved away...
Read more
News

The Latest on Laura: still a hurricane 170 miles after landfall

AP News -
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane, sustaining top winds of 75 mph (120 kph) more than 170 miles after...
Read more
News

Hurricane Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4

AP News -
By MELINDA DESLATTE, JEFF MARTIN and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press DELCAMBRE, La. (AP) — Laura strengthened Wednesday into a...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth Zoo Executive Director Michael Fouraker is leading a team of employees to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe, Louisiana, one of the animal facilities affected by Hurricane Laura. The Zoo will transport a UTV, trailers, chainsaws and other equipment, and will lend their expertise to help the local team assess the damage and begin cleanup efforts.

“The facility sustained significant damage, and we are going to help remove downed trees and debris, as well as repair some facilities,” Fouraker said in a news release. “We are taking a UTV, in addition to trucks and trailers, chainsaws and tools. We have an additional team on standby to come and help once damage is assessed.”

This is a coordinated effort of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery (ZDR3) team, which is comprised of several zoos and wildlife facilities in Texas and surrounding states, headquartered at the Fort Worth Zoo, the news release said,

ZDR3 was created as a response to the overwhelming need of disaster support among animal facilities following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It was clear that coordinated communication and rescue and recovery efforts were needed ahead of future natural disasters.

“The function of ZDR3 is to funnel all disaster relief calls for help to one central command center. The command center will then coordinate with participating institutions the relief needs of the damaged facility,” said Fouraker. “This coordinated effort will assist the facility-in-need with manpower, equipment, and additional resources as needed.”

The response team will assess damage and needs before determining if additional help may be required, but the Fort Worth Zoo is ready and able to lend a hand to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, the news release said.

Previous articleNBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Why a glass of red wine is good for your gut

AP News -
Caroline Le Roy, King's College London and Tim Spector, King's College London
Read more
Culture

How Prohibition changed the way Americans drink, 100 years ago

AP News -
Jay L. Zagorsky, Boston University On Jan. 17, 1920, one...
Read more
Culture

‘Watchmen’ director is among women making an Emmy splash

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — An awkward youth is coaxed into a carnival's house of mirrors for what...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: The fiddler from Fort Worth and some small biz help

Robert Francis -
Journalism seems to be visited by the Grim Reaper lately, but every once in a while it’s fun as hell. Thursday was...
Read more
Culture

State Fair of Texas announces special 2020 Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru Event

FWBP Staff -
In what is hoped to be a once in a 134 year event, the State Fair of Texas...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101