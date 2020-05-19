Fort Worth Zoo to reopen May 29





The Fort Worth Zoo announced May 19 that it will reopen to the public on Friday, May 29.

Following the guidance of state and local government and health officials, the zoo is opening with a number of health and safety measures in place for the protection of guests and staff.

The zoo has established a reservation system to help control the flow of people in the park and to distribute guests throughout the day.

All guests must make a reservation online prior to visiting. Through this temporary reservation system, guests will be required to reserve tickets for each member of their party and select a designated day and time for arrival. The reservation system will go online beginning May 26.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to the Zoo, to give them the opportunity to get outside and reconnect with wildlife,” Michael Fouraker, the Zoo’s executive director, said in the announcement. “We have made a number of changes and improvements that will allow us to make a safe start on this new season.”

In addition to timed entry and controlled attendance in the park, the Zoo is putting additional health and safety measures in place, including:

– Temporary closure of indoor exhibits

– Restaurant and merchandise locations operating at 25 percent capacity

– Increased handwashing stations throughout the park

– Increased cleaning of hard and frequently touched surfaces by a designated “Clean Team”

– Increased signage reminding guests of the importance of handwashing, wearing of masks and social distancing

The zoo will also open with extended summer hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and to access the Zoo’s online reservation system (which opens May 23), please visit: www.fortworthzoo.org/safe-start

The Fort Worth Zoo has been ranked the No. 4 zoo in North America by USA Today, the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel, the No. 5 zoo in the nation by USA Travel Guide, the No. 1 family attraction in the DFW Metroplex by Zagat survey and a Top 10 Zoo or Aquarium by FamilyFun magazine.

It is home to more than 7,000 animals, and is in the second of a four-phase, $100-million master plan.

The first phase, African Savanna, opened in April 2018. The second, Elephant Springs, is currently under construction. The zoo has more than 1 million visitors in a normal a year.

– FWBP Staff



